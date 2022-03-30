Maryland Celebrates Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

Governor Hogan Commemorates March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today commemorated March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” which coincides with a call by the United States Vietnam War Commemoration to join in thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

“Our administration is eternally grateful for the men and women who bravely served this country, and we are proud to give our veterans this well-deserved recognition,” said Governor Hogan. “Our citizens enjoy freedom because of the many sacrifices of our military veterans, so today, I ask all Marylanders to join together in welcoming home those who selflessly served.”

On March 30, 2015, Governor Hogan signed the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” bill into law with unanimous support from the Maryland General Assembly. More than 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War with nearly 9 million serving during the Vietnam era.

More than 58,000 members of the United States Armed Forces, including more than 1,000 Marylanders, lost their lives in Vietnam. “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” is designated to thank those who served—including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or are listed as missing in action—to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and to honor the families of these veterans.

Also announced today, the Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a Community Partner Digital Communications Toolkit to expand outreach to veterans and families. The toolkit, available on the department’s website, contains sample letters, social media graphics, talking points, videos, presentations, and more.

“We are proud to join Governor Hogan in thanking our Vietnam veterans for their service,” said Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings. “The department is fully committed to honoring all veterans for their commitment to this nation and to ensuring they have access to benefits they deserve. Expanding our reach with the establishment of a community partner communications toolkit will enable us to connect more veterans to earned benefits.”

Community partners, including federal, state, and local governments, elected officials, and nonprofit organizations, are encouraged to review and share toolkit contents with veterans and their family members. The new toolkit is just one way the department is improving customer service and its reach to the men and women who honorably served the nation.