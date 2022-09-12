Maryland – $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants

Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants to More Than 90 Agencies, Organizations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and the federal funds will be distributed October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office. In all, more than 90 organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.

“Since the beginning of our administration, we have worked to ensure safety on our highways through innovative projects and partnerships,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will continue to help reduce crashes and fatalities all across the state and ensure highway safety remains a top priority.”

In 2021, there were 562 traffic deaths on Maryland roadways, including 131 pedestrians and six bicyclists. While that number is a decrease compared to 2020 when the state had 573 fatalities, including 138 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists, police reports continue to show speed, impairment, and inadequate or improper seat belt use as the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities.

The highway safety funds announced today will be used for initiatives to:

Increase the use of seat belts in all seats;

Prevent impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving;

Increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists;

Promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats;

Support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement;

Fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws; and

Increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.

“To eliminate crashes and fatalities in Maryland, we need to work together as partners at the local, state, and federal levels to maintain a safe and reliable highway system and reinforce good driving behaviors,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports. “These grants affirm the commitment of MDOT and the Hogan administration to invest in critical transportation projects and initiatives that benefit residents, visitors, and businesses across Maryland.”

In 2019, Maryland enacted the Vision Zero initiative that set a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on state roadways by 2030. This goal guides partners as they implement safety programs with grant funding. Vision Zero also serves as a blueprint in development and implementation of Maryland’s 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to reduce fatalities and serious injuries across the state utilizing the “Four Es” of traffic safety—education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency medical services.

The state funds awarded this year can be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county or organization. Below is a breakdown of the highway safety grant amounts.

Agency FFY23 Total Award Aberdeen Police Department $1,750.00 Allegany County Sheriff’s Office $2,999.91 Anne Arundel County Police Department $93,000.00 Baltimore City Department of Transportation $4,500.00 Baltimore County Police Dept – Crash Recon $26,000.00 Baltimore Metropolitan Council $522,675.04 Baltimore City Police Department $16,000.00 Baltimore County Police Department $257,000.00 Bel Air Police Department $7,700.00 Berlin Police Department $6,000.00 BYKE Collective $44,032.02 Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse Inc. $6,460.00 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office $33,500.00 Carroll County Sheriff’s Office $34,500.00 Cecil County Health Department $5,918.00 Cecil County Sheriff’s Office $15,565.00 Charles County Sheriff’s Office $50,000.00 Chesapeake Region Safety Council $360,588.36 Chestertown Police Department $4,490.00 City of Bowie $8,500.00 City of Hyattsville Police Department $10,500.00 Crash Center for Research and Education (CORE) $62,143.82 Cumberland Police Department $4,000.00 Denton Police Department $2,880.00 DRIVE SMART Virginia $47,040.70 Easton Police Department $21,436.00 Elkton Police Department $8,474.00 Frederick Police Department $39,000.00 Frostburg City Police Department $1,987.12 Fruitland Police Department $9,430.00 Gaithersburg Police Department $14,528.00 Hagerstown Police Department $2,000.00 Hampstead Police Department $4,500.00 Harford County Sheriff’s Office $96,000.00 Havre de Grace Police Department $5,000.00 Howard County Department of Police $68,000.00 Kent County Sheriff Office $2,940.00 La Plata Police Department $7,000.00 Laurel Police Department $13,000.00 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) $67,615.67 Manchester Police Department $2,000.00 Maryland Department of Health $317,458.22 Maryland Chiefs of Police $239,800.00 Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission $3,000.00 Maryland Natural Resources Police $2,600.00 Maryland Sheriffs’ Association Inc. $22,550.00 Maryland Soybean Board $139,915.65 Maryland Transportation Authority Police $87,000.00 Maryland Highway Safety Office $5,813,565.19 Maryland Institute for EMS Systems (MIEMSS) $120,538.78 Maryland Municipal League Police Executive Association (MML PEA) $7,000.00 Montgomery County Police Department $151,285.00 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office $10,000.00 Morgan State University $54,800.35 Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association $175,258.60 Maryland State Police – Drug Recognition Effort (DRE) Program $352,737.88 Maryland State Police – Mobile Unit $35,450.00 Maryland State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) $405,000.00 Maryland State Police – Statewide $667,200.00 Mount Airy Police Department $5,000.00 NeighborHood Design Center $44,933.99 Ocean City Police Department $39,204.00 Ocean Pines Police Department $3,996.00 Perryville Police Department $3,000.00 Prince George’s County – Department of Public Works and Transportation $34,500.00 Prince George’s County Police Department $205,008.00 Princess Anne Police Department $9,981.44 Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office $31,018.00 Riverdale Park Police Department $12,000.00 Rockville Police Department $12,000.00 SADD Inc. $137,667.34 Salisbury Police Department $10,000.00 Salisbury University Police Department $1,996.26 Seat Pleasant Police Department $5,000.00 Somerset County Sheriff $9,000.00 St. Mary’s County Health Department $10,400.00 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office $23,500.00 Sykesville Police Department $4,999.99 Takoma Park Police Department $5,970.00 Talbot County Sheriff’s Office $9,000.00 Taneytown Police Department $2,000.00 Tri Co Council Southern Maryland $36,960.00 University of Maryland Baltimore, NSC $472,140.11 University of Maryland Department of Public Safety $16,000.00 Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments $250,000.00 Washington County Sheriff’s Office $4,950.00 Washington College $728,963.45 Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office $14,999.60 Worcester County Health Department $20,314.80 Worcester County Sheriff’s Office $6,300.00 Wor-Wic Community College $7,000.00 Washington Regional Alcohol Program $284,215.40 Total: $13,057,831.69

