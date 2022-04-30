Mary R. Jensen was Appointed as Acting U.S. Trustee for the Judicial Districts Established for the States of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota

(STL.News) Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed Mary R. Jensen as the Acting U.S. Trustee for the judicial districts established for the States of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, effective May 7, 2022, the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees (EOUST) announced Friday. She will replace James L. Snyder, who is retiring after more than 32 years of government service.

Ms. Jensen has been with the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP) for 13 years, first as a Trial Attorney in the Madison, Wisconsin, office before being appointed as its Assistant U.S. Trustee in 2014. She received her law degree summa cum laude from Duquesne University and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology magna cum laude from the University of Dallas and a master’s degree in professional writing with a concentration in management from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Ms. Jensen is an established leader within the USTP who will bring great focus and energy to this broader role,” said EOUST Acting Director Ramona D. Elliott. “I extend my best wishes and sincere thanks to Mr. Snyder for his immeasurable contributions to the Program and Region 12 over his long tenure with us.”

The U.S. Trustee Program is the component of the Justice Department that protects the integrity of the bankruptcy system by overseeing case administration and litigating to enforce the bankruptcy laws. The USTP has 21 regions and 90 field office locations. Region 12 has offices in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SOURCE: US Department of Justice – released Friday, April 29, 2022