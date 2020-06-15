Marvin Smith Pleads Not Guilty To Postal Theft

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Marvin Smith, 57, a former resident of Whitingham who now lives in Florida, pleaded not guilty today in United States District Court in Burlington to charges that he stole money from the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy released Smith on conditions pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

In March, the government filed an information charging Smith with two counts of misdemeanor theft of government property. The first count charges that between 2012 and 2017, Smith defrauded the Postal Service of $1000 or less by submitting falsified travel reimbursement claims in connection with his official business. The second count alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Smith stole money from his cash register drawer at the Brattleboro Post Office.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges in the information are merely accusations and that Smith is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.

If convicted, Smith faces up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. The actual sentence would be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Inspector General’s Office of the Postal Service.

Smith is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Elizabeth Quinn. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

