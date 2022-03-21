Marvin Harris Sentenced To Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine

Leader Of Fort Myers Drug Trafficking Organization, Marvin Harris Sentenced To More Than 24 Years In Federal Prison

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Marvin Harris, Jr., aka “Mesh” (23, Fort Myers), to 24 years and 5 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack cocaine), and cocaine. The Court also ordered Harris to forfeit his Mercedes-Benz, $58,217 in seized cash, an 18k gold Datejust Rolex, and multiple gold Cuban link chains, all of which were traceable proceeds of his drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents, Harris led a drug trafficking organization (DTO) which operated in neighborhoods off Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers. Harris recruited dealers to work for him and provided them with housing, with those houses serving as the main distribution points for the DTO.

On August 14, 2020, Harris was jailed for contempt of court in connection with a homicide investigation. He continued to run his organization while incarcerated, enlisting his girlfriend, co-defendant Destiny Molina, to supply his dealers with drugs and collect the revenue generated by the business. Recorded phone calls between Harris and Molina captured him teaching Molina how to mix fentanyl with adulterants to increase the profit potential of his product along with other instructions necessary to keep his illegal enterprise afloat.

On October 15, 2020, the FBI executed simultaneous search warrants at Molina’s residence located on Gaillard Avenue in North Port, and Harris’s main drug house located on New York Drive in Fort Myers. Inside Molina’s residence, law enforcement recovered more than $53,000 in cash, multiple pieces of expensive jewelry, over 100 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, and a firearm. At the drug house, law enforcement recovered nearly $5,000 in cash, more fentanyl and cocaine, and another firearm.

