Martinsburg woman sentenced for firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Kristin Leanne Price, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 87 months of incarceration for her role in a firearms trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Price, 28, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of Firearm.” Price admitted to falsifying forms to purchase a 9mm pistol from a licensed dealer in Berkeley County in June 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.