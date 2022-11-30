Martinsburg woman sentenced for cocaine charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Jennifer Hardy, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hardy, 32, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Hardy admitting to working with another to sell cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in February 2021 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.