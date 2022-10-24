Martinsburg woman admits to role in drug distribution operation

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Farrah Doreen Fletcher, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Fletcher, age 45, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fletcher admitted to working with others to sell methamphetamine from August to October 2021 in Hampshire County and elsewhere.

Fletcher faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated. The task force consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office; the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office; the Grant County Sheriff’s Office; and the Keyser Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.