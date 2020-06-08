Martinsburg man Darnell M. Garnett sentenced for firearms violation

(STL.News) – Darnell M. Garnett, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months incarceration for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Garnett, age 23, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm” January 2020. Garnett, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, admitted to having a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number and a 5.56×45 caliber rifle in October 2018 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

