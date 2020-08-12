Martin Woman Julissa Poor Bear Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Martin, South Dakota, woman who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on July 31, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Julissa Poor Bear, age 31, was sentenced to a total of 16 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

From approximately January 2015 to August 2016, Poor Bear distributed over 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Rapid City and the east side of the Pine Ridge Reservation. Poor Bear worked with others to bring methamphetamine to South Dakota from California. During the course of her dealing, Poor Bear threatened people, possessed firearms, and attempted to intimidate a witness by posting about that witness on Facebook.

Several co-conspirators have already been sentenced. One additional co-conspirator, Wicahpe Milk, is pending trial.

This case was investigated by the Badlands Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, Martin Police Department, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

Poor Bear, who has been in custody since April 2019, was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

