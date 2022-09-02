Mexican National, Martin Trinidad-Solano Sentenced for Assaulting a Border Patrol Agent

(STL.News) On Tuesday, Martin Trinidad-Solano, 25, of Mexico, was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Raner C. Collins to approximately 14 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. Trinidad-Solano previously pleaded guilty to one count of Assault on a Federal Officer on June 15, 2022.

Trinidad-Solano assaulted a United States Border Patrol (USBP) agent assigned near the U.S. – Mexico Boundary Fence near Douglas, Arizona. Border Patrol surveillance notified the agent of a suspected undocumented noncitizen hiding in the brush. The agent approached Trinidad-Solano when a chase ensued. The USBP agent was able to apprehend Trinidad-Solano, who then assaulted the agent.

The Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam D. Rossi and Matthew C. Cassell, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

Read more news relating to “Assaulting:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today