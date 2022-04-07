Marshall County: Marcus Anthony Admits To Cocaine Charge

Marshall County Man, Marcus Anthony Long Admits To Cocaine Charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Marcus Anthony Long, of Benwood, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Long, also known as “Tony,” 59, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Long admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in October 2021 in Ohio County.

Long faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today