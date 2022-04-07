Marshall County: Edward Lee Sentenced for Firearms Charge

Marshall County man, Edward Lee Nelson sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Edward Lee Nelson, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Nelson, 29, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.” Nelson, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having 20 cartridges of ammunition in November 2020 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm & Explosives and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today