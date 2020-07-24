Marriott International Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2020

BETHESDA, MD (STL.News) Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report second quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International’s president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott’s investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the second quarter earnings call under “Recent and Upcoming Events“. A replay will be available at that same website until August 10, 2021. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is (706) 679-3455. Please use conference ID 5581216 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the web 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 am ET, Monday, August 10, 2020 until 8:00 pm ET, Monday, August 17, 2020. To access the replay, call (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 5581216.