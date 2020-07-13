Marrero Man Bradley Edward Corley Convicted in 2006 of Child Pornography Possession, Charged Again With Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Bradley Edward Corley, age 45, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, was charged July 10, 2020 in a two-count Indictment with receipt and possession of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including children as young as approximately four (4) years old, in violation of 18 U.S.C. ‘ 2252(a)(2) and 2252(a)(4)(B). In 2006, CORLEY was convicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana of possession of child pornography.

Because of his prior conviction, if convicted in this matter CORLEY faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of fifteen (15) years and a maximum term of imprisonment of forty (40) years under the receipt charge and a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty (20) years for the possession charge. CORLEY also faces a lifetime of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and he can be required to register as a sex offender.

U. S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter, with support from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of the prosecution.

