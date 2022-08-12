Marquavis Keyon Sentenced for Firearm Offense

Tarboro Man, Marquavis Keyon Jones Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Prison for Firearm Offense

A Tarboro man was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 21, 2022, Marquavis Keyon Jones pled guilty to the charge.

According to court documents, on October 22, 2020, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department encountered Jones at his residence while investigating a robbery. Jones appeared at the door with a firearm loaded with a high-capacity magazine around his neck. Upon entering, officers directed Jones to show his hands and set down the firearm.

Jones eventually placed it against a door frame and while investigators were securing the weapon and speaking with other occupants, Jones fled on foot. Warrants were obtained and served on December 5, 2020, following a high-speed chase when Jones fled from a routine traffic stop in Enfield, NC.

In addition to the October 2020 incident, evidence presented at sentencing established that, on May 21, 2021, officers again responded to Jones’ residence for a shots-fired call. Multiple witnesses indicated that Jones retrieved an AR-style rifle from his house and fired numerous shots hitting nearby vehicles and residences. Based on witness accounts and evidence recovered from the scene, investigators were able to identify Jones as the shooter, and recovered the rifle from under a nearby abandoned trailer where a vehicle associated with Jones was parked.

A subsequent search warrant at the residence recovered another firearm, several personal effects of Jones in the residence, live rounds of ammunition, including several that matched the shell casings outside the residence and which ballistics confirmed were fired from the rifle recovered from the abandoned trailer.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated the case. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

