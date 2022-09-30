Marko Kolanovic: 'We are increasingly worried about central banks making a policy error'

J.P. Morgan global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic raised concerns Friday that some of his more upbeat assumptions from earlier in the year could prove to be over-optimistic, especially his prediction that the Federal Reserve and other central banks would avoid making a significant mistake in their handling of interest rates.

“We are increasingly worried about central banks making a policy error,” the closely followed analyst reported in a note to clients.

Kolanovic suggested that aggressive central bank actions, combined with other macro factors, like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have endangered the global economy. This, in turn, has put the firm’s above-consensus market expectations at risk.

“Given the recent escalation in hawkish rhetoric, the likelihood of central banks committing a policy mistake with negative global consequences has increased, and this started showing in various cracks in FX and rates markets,” he said.

Taking a broader view of the Fed’s stewardship of the economy over the past few years, Kolanovic chastised the Fed for “continued easing into the crypto/NFT/innovation bubble” followed by “unprecedented tightening into a slowing economy and the war [in Ukraine].”

“A potential hawkish mistake followed after a dovish mistake makes for two mistakes rather canceling out,” he argued.

The most recent increase of geopolitical and monetary policy risks puts our 2022 price targets at risk,” Kolanovic concluded. “While we remain above-consensus positive, these targets may not be realized until 2023 or when the above risks ease.”

