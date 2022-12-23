Markets: Bitcoin slips, Ether inches up; Dogecoin leads rebound in top 10 cryptos – Forkast News

Bitcoin slipped and Ether inched up in Asian trading on Friday afternoon, with Dogecoin leading gains across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried home for Christmas after making US$250 million bail in U.S. Fast factsBitcoin lost 0.04% over the past 24 hours to change hands at US$16,838 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 0.22% to US$1,218, according to CoinMarketCap.Dogecoin increased 5.62% to US$0.07793. Twitter on Thursday enabled a search feature that will display some crypto prices, including Bitcoin and Ether, but the feature is not yet available for Dogecoin.Cardano rose 2.75% to US$0.2596. Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, will launch in January.XRP increased 1.3% to US$0.3487. Matt Hamilton, Ripple’s former principal developer advocate, said that the blockchain will soon feature smart contracts, which are currently in development.Asia equity markets retreated following Wall Street’s loss overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.03%, the Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.28%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index inched down 0.29%.The Bank of Korea said on Friday that its interest rate policy will remain focused on tackling inflation next year.See related article: The last 12 months the year to forget, says India’s WazirX crypto exchange