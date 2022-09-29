Markets: Bitcoin price remains above $19,000; BNB, XRP lead gains across top 10 crypto – Forkast News

Bitcoin and Ether rose over 2% in afternoon trading in Asia as almost all the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rebounded from yesterday’s losses.

See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; BNB leads gainers in top 10 crypto, follows by Solana

Fast facts

Bitcoin gained 2.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,348 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether strengthened 2.8% to US$1,321, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP gained 3.58% to change hands at US$0.4391, up 3.77% on the week given price volatility from a potential summary judgment reached between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and XRP’s issuer, Ripple Labs.

BNB rose 3.87% to US$280.90, while Solana was up 3.15% to US$33.34 and Cardano remained little changed.

Asia’s equity markets strengthened after Wall Street rebounded overnight. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.95%, while the Shanghai Composite index slumped 0.13% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng index fell 0.49%.

Sterling fell 1% as the support from the Bank of England’s Wednesday announcement that it would buy unlimited bonds faded and inflation concerns grew as Prime Minister Truss firmly defended her government’s “mini-budget.”

See related article: Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference