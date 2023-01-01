Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum up, Cardano leads gains – Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices were little changed on Monday morning in Asia along with most non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano led gains with 1.65% while BNB lost most with 0.96%.See related article: A series of events: Crypto’s 2022 timelineFast factsBitcoin was up 0.40% to US$16,603 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong on Monday, after dropping 1.38% in the last seven days. Ethereum was up 0.26% to US$1,198 and has dropped 1.63% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap.Cardano gained the most at 1.65% to trade at US$0.2489.BNB, the native token of top cryptocurrency exchange Binance, led losses and was down 0.96% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$243. U.S. authorities are reportedly reviewing Binance.US’s attempt to acquire bankrupt digital assets brokerage Voyager Digital.U.S. equity markets closed lower on the final trading day of 2022 last Friday. Nasdaq Composite was down 0.11% while S&P 500 closed 0.25% lower on Friday.U.S. and Hong Kong markets are closed on Monday for New Year’s Day.See related article: Biggest blockchain trends for 2023 and beyond