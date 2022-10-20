Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slip amid muted performance of top 10 cryptos; XRP leads gains – Forkast News

The crypto market continued its sluggish performance during Thursday evening trading in Asia, with Bitcoin and Ether lower and XRP’s 0.63% rise marking the biggest gain among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

Fast facts

Bitcoin fell 0.35% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,145.26 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, now just 0.76% above its US$19,000 support line. Ether slipped 0.43% to US$1,292.02, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP rose by 0.63% to change hands at US$0.46, the most significant gain in the top 10 crypto, while Cardano fell 1.07% to US$0.35 and Polygon dropped 1.92% to US$0.84. Solana was the top 10’s biggest loser, slumping 2.42% to US$29.23.

Uniswap, the 12th largest coin by market capitalization excluding stablecoins, rose 0.14% to US$6.49 after its chief operating officer Mary-Catherine Lader promoted the future of decentralized exchanges in business magazine Fortune, and following a strong funding round last week to raise Uniswap Lab’s valuation.

Asia equity markets dropped after Wall Street fell overnight. The Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.31% lower, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.92% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index declined 3% to its lowest since May 2009, before rallying in the final hour of trade to close 1.4% down.

Unemployment in Australia for September remained unchanged on the month at 3.5%, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In the U.S., a survey by Qualtrics International conducted across August-September revealed that 57% of American workers want the opportunity to work overtime or extra shifts, given the rising cost of living, 38% have actively sought an additional job and 14% plan to do so.

