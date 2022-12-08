Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as U.S. equities help crypto bounce back – Forkast News

Bitcoin rose back above the US$17,000 mark in Friday morning trading in Asia, helped by gains in U.S. equities overnight. Ether rose the most among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. All on the top 10 list rose.See related article: Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next JuneFast factsBitcoin rose 2.29% to US$17,232 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether added 3.92% to trade at US$1,280 according to CoinMarketCap data.All other cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap’s top ten list gained. XRP rose 2.8% to US$0.39, while Dogecoin added 2.86% to US$0.098. Polygon’s MATIC moved 3.52% higher to US$0.92.The global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.24% to US$859 billion as of 9:30 a.m. in Hong Kong. Trading volume reached US$37 billion, up 0.48%. U.S. equities finished higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.13% and the S&P 500 Index finished 0.75% higher, ending its 5-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.55%.The gains came on the back of a rise in jobless claims on Thursday, a slowing indicator for the economy that supports the view the U.S. Federal Reserve may reduce the pace and size of interest rate increases.The Fed has increased interest rates since March to try to slow inflation, raising from near zero to a 15-year high of 3.75% to 4%, and has signaled that rates may end up exceeding 5%.The Fed has said it wants inflation in a target range of 2%. The consumer price index showed inflation was running at 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September.See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried probed over Terra-LUNA crash: report