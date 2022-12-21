Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; Dogecoin remains biggest loser in top 10 cryptos – Forkast News

Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Dogecoin continuing to lead declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.See related article: BlockFi asks U.S. bankruptcy court to unfreeze accounts for some of its usersFast factsBitcoin inched up 0.17% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,813 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 0.16% to US$1,209, according to CoinMarketCap.Dogecoin declined 1.91% to US$0.07257. Twitter CEO Musk said in a Wednesday tweet that he will resign as CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,” after Twitter users voted to oust him as company chief.Cardano dropped 2.18% to US$0.252, despite Cardano’s developers recently rolling out a series of improvements aimed at scaling the blockchain network and decentralized applications built on it. Tron rose 1.08% to US$0.05483 after Tron founder Justin Sun said to Bloomberg on Wednesday that China saw Hong Kong as a trial ground for crypto regulation.Asia equity markets were mixed following Wall Street’s gain overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.68%, the Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.17%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index inched up 0.22%.After the Bank of Japan unexpectedly loosened its bond yield cap, Japan’s 10-year government bond yield extended to 0.48% on Wednesday, the highest since 2015.See related article: Retail-owned Bitcoin supply reaches all time high