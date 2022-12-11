Markets: Bitcoin, Ether down as markets brace for November inflation data – Yahoo Finance

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether down as markets brace for November inflation data Yahoo FinanceTotal crypto market cap falls to $840B, but derivatives data shows traders are neutral CointelegraphThis Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Flat Again, Axie Infinity Sees Rare Jump DecryptBitcoin Tops $17K as Crypto Market Cap Eyes $900 Billion (Market Watch) CryptoPotatoBitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Nears 10-Day Low, as Bears Regain Market Sentiment – Market Updates Bitcoin News Bitcoin NewsView Full Coverage on Google News