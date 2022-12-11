Crypto

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether down as markets brace for November inflation data – Yahoo Finance

December 11, 2022
Alexander Graham

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether down as markets brace for November inflation data  Yahoo FinanceTotal crypto market cap falls to $840B, but derivatives data shows traders are neutral  CointelegraphThis Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Flat Again, Axie Infinity Sees Rare Jump  DecryptBitcoin Tops $17K as Crypto Market Cap Eyes $900 Billion (Market Watch)  CryptoPotatoBitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Nears 10-Day Low, as Bears Regain Market Sentiment – Market Updates Bitcoin News  Bitcoin NewsView Full Coverage on Google News