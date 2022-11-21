Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Nervous as the FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence – CoinDesk

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to the $15,500 level, nearing a two-year low, amid a gloomy market climate following the FTX collapse. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading as low as $15,591, close to the 52-week low of $15,554. Bitcoin had settled back to around $15,800 as of press time, down roughly 5% in the past 24 hours. “If the $15,500 level breaks for bitcoin, there is not much support until the $13,500 level, followed by the psychological $10,000 level,” Edward Moya, Oanda senior market analyst for the Americas, wrote in a Monday note.