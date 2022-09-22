- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Over $19K, Continues Wild Ride CoinDesk
- ‘A Nothing Burger’: How Expectations Are Influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Following Latest Fed Rate Increase NextAdvisor
- Fed interest rate hike rattles the crypto market: Dig deeper with Market Talks Cointelegraph
- Volatility spikes across the crypto market after the Fed raises interest rates by 75bps Kitco NEWS
- Fed-Induced Volatility Pushed Bitcoin to New 3-Month Lows at $18K (Market Watch) CryptoPotato
- View Full Coverage on Google News