Market will continue to be very nervous of Liz Truss government: Alistair Newton

What do you make of this U-turn by the UK prime minister? Just last week we heard her saying that they would stick their ground talking about how their tax cutting decision is right and now there’s a sudden U. What do you make of this?



This is entirely political, first and foremost. It is because Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng (the Chancellor of the Exchequer) are in deep trouble within their own party. The party conference gets underway today. One of the main protests about the mini budget has been cutting tax for the most well-off in the UK. At the same time, Truss is refusing to rule out cuts in public spending.

So this is a political measure designed to try to ensure that Truss and Kwarteng passes through the party conference smoothly, keeping in mind that the latter is due to speak at the conference this afternoon. Furthermore, keep in mind that despite all her protest about not making U-turns,, the prime minister has a remarkable track record of U-turns during her political career over the last 12 years or so.

She is famous for turning despite modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher, who, of course, was very famous for the sound bite “the lady’s not for turning”.

As far as economics are concerned, I frankly do not think that this is going to make a huge amount of difference to the way in which investors and markets are going to look at the unfunded tax cuts which Kwasi Kwarteng announced in the mini budget. The amount of money which this will save in terms of revenue coming into the treasury is pretty marginal compared to 45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

People are talking about huge issues as far as funding is concerned. They are talking about quantitative tightening and then you get such news flows as well all of this contradicting by itself?



Well, first of all, credit to the Bank of England last week for reversing its policy of starting to offload government bonds and leaping in to save what was looking increasingly like a market catastrophe, a possible meltdown with lots of problems with pension funds and mortgages as well.

I do not think those pressures are going to go away, I think investors are going to look at this and they are going to say that this does not make any difference and we need to see as soon as possible the chancellor’s plan for balancing the budget.

Now he is still talking about late November. I think, 23rd is the date. We still are not seeing a report from the OBR on what the mini budget actually means and until we get that source of information, it is possible that once the parliament returns on October 11, we will see cross party votes to force the government to release the OBR report on the mini budget. But until we get that, we are going to continue to see all sorts of negative headlines about the government’s plans and market pressure being exerted on the government.

Just wanted your quick take regarding the entire flip-flop that is happening in the UK region and that is one of the reasons why there were no buyers for the bonds even at lower levels because a part of the Street had lost its faith in the UK economy and a dichotomy of moves coming in from the central bank versus the government. Will this widen from here on given the U-turn?



Unfortunately U-turns do tend to add to uncertainty about the way in which the government is going to behave. Now the government suffers for responding to pressure. We listened, we heard, said Kwerteng. Truss said yesterday that she learnt about presentation. I do not think this move is going to reassure markets in the slightest.

I think the market is going to continue to see Truss and Kwarteng as ideologically driven rather than being driven by what we call economic orthodoxy. There is a reason why what they call economic orthodoxy is orthodoxy and that is because over many years, it has been shown to be pragmatic and by and large works better than other possible approaches to economics.

Until we see some serious rational economic thinking on behalf of the government, justified by economic principles which are well established, we are going to continue to see markets being very nervous of this government.

