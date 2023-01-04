Market Watch: Will Nifty break the 18,000 barrier now?

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.After being in the green zone for two days, panic gripped Dalal Street today as the new year party fizzled out ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve minutes tonight. Equity indices closed in the red on Wednesday owing to heavy selling across all sectoral indices.The BSE Sensex ended 636 points or 1.04% lower at 60,826, and Nifty 50 closed with cuts of 190 points or 1.04% at 18,127. Investors were left poorer by Rs 2.96 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE- listed companies declined to Rs 281 lakh crore.From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro and Power Grid were the top losers, falling over 2%. Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and ITC also closed lower.On the other hand, Maruti and TCS are the only stocks that managed to close with gains. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty fell 2.27% and Nifty Metal declined 1.24%. Auto, banks, financial services, pharma, consumer durables, oil & gas, FMCG and IT stocks also closed with cuts. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 declined 1.23% and Smallcap50 1.07%.Earlier Asian markets ended on a mixed note, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.45%, while China’s Shanghai Composite surged 0.22% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.68%.The rupee edged higher against the dollar on Wednesday, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. The rupee ended at 82.80 per dollar, having firmed to as much as 82.75 during the session. The Brent crude March futures declined 2.29% to $80.22 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,266 stocks declined, 1,228 gained and 133 remained unchanged.Mr Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said the short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pullback rally. Further weakness from here could take Nifty down to the recent swing low of 17775 levels in the short term. He said any pullback rally could find resistance around 18150 levels.