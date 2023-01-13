Market Watch: Traders waiting directional trend

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Indian equity indices reversed their losses of the last three sessions to turn green on Friday, led by the gains in IT, banking and financial stocks and prompted by upbeat risk appetite after US inflation print came within market expectations.The BSE Sensex ended 303 points or 0.51% higher at 60,261, while Nifty50 rose 98 points or 0.55% to settle at 17,957.From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top performers, rising about 2%. Infosys, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HUL and TCS were the other top gainers.On the other hand, Titan, Nestle, L&T, Axis Bank, Reliance and Asian Paints ended with cuts.Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.35% and Nifty Metal surged 1.27%. Auto, financials, media, oil & gas and IT stocks also closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Smallcap50 advanced 0.32% while Midcap50 ended flat.Mr Rupak De of LKP Securities said any breakout in either direction would create a directional trend in the market.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.