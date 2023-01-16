Market Watch: Should traders wait for a breakout?

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Monday following volatile trade due to extended foreign investor selling and higher oil prices.Mixed global cues forced indices to reverse earlier gains of the day. Banking and financial stocks were a drag so much so that better-than-expected earnings from HDFC Bank were offset. The BSE Sensex index ended 168 points or 0.28% lower at 60,093, while Nifty50 fell 62 points or 0.34% to settle at 17,895.From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, NTPC and HDFC were the top laggards, falling about 1-2%. M&M, Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti and HUL also closed with losses.On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, and TCS settled with gains.Sector-wise, Nifty Metal fell 1.32% and Nifty Financial Services 0.76% while FMCG, IT and PSU bank stocks closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 dropped 0.46% and Smallcap50 0.06%.The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined Rs 58,033 crore to Rs 280.68 lakh crore.Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.14% to a two-week low, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1%. The rupee finished the session at 81.6125 per dollar, 0.35% lower than its previous close of 81.3250.Mr Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said it’s prudent to limit positions in the prevailing scenario and wait for a decisive breakout from the 17,800-18,100 zone in Nifty.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.