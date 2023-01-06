Market Watch: Nifty to take a breather next week?

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Indian equity indices slipped into the negative territory on Friday with Sensex ending 452 points lower at 59,900, and Nifty sliding 133 points to settle at 17,859 — recording their third day of decline underlining the worries that traders faced ahead of the release of crucial US jobs data later in the day and the earnings season about to kick off next week. The US jobs data should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy.The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined by Rs 4.02 lakh crore to Rs 279.78 lakh crore this week.From the Sensex pack, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards, falling about 2-3%. Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors also ended with cuts.On the other hand, M&M, Reliance, Nestle, ITC and L&T closed with gains.Sector-wise, the Nifty IT fell 2% and Nifty Pvt Bank declined 1.12%. Bank, auto, pharma, realty, oil & gas, media and healthcare stocks closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 dropped 0.64% and Smallcap50 plunged 0.73%.Mr Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said we may see some breather in Nifty after the recent slide but the tone is likely to remain negative, citing the weak structure of several index heavyweights.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.