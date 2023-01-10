Market Watch: Nifty may break lower support of 17,800 in short term

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Tracking weak global cues, the domestic equity market on Tuesday lost most of Monday’s gains, with the Sensex ending with a loss of 632 points and Nifty ending below the 18,000 mark. Investors ignored the advantages of a weaker dollar, optimism around China’s reopening, and lower crude oil prices amid fears related to Federal Reserve’s pivot and recession.Today’s downside left Dalal Street investors poorer by Rs 2.15 lakh crore as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks came down to Rs 280.84 lakh crore.

The sell-off was visible across sectors, barring auto, with the fear gauge index India VIX rising around 6%. Banks, financials and IT stocks were among the biggest sectoral losers as the Q3 earnings season began this week. From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel and SBI were the top laggards, falling about over 2% each. However, Tata Motors on the back of strong global wholesale numbers in Q3 closed with 6% gains.While Japan's Nikkei closed at a 2-week high on tech boost, other Asian markets were under pressure. The rupee finished the session at 81.78 per dollar, taking its day's gains to 0.71%, its best single-day gain in 2 months.Mr Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said the short term trend of Nifty continued to be weak and the market is expected to break down the lower support of 17800 levels in the short term.