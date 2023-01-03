Market Watch: Nifty likely to move within 17,950-18,400

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.After opening in the negative territory on Tuesday, Indian equity indices bounced back amid volatile trading and closed higher on the second straight day, led by banking, financial and IT stocks.The Nifty50 index closed 35 points or 0.19% higher at 18,232, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 126 or 0.21% to settle at 61,294 following lacklustre global cues.From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the top gainers, rising over 1%. IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank also closed with gains.On the other hand, M&M, Reliance, HUL, ITC, Asian Paints and Tata Steel closed with cuts. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables advanced 1.29% and Nifty Financial Services surged 0.80%. Auto, banks, pharma, realty and IT stocks also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 rose 0.24% and Smallcap50 0.37%.Asian stock markets were mixed today. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.88% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.84%, while South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.31%.The rupee pared initial gains and settled 8 paise lower at 82.86 against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows. The Brent crude March futures declined 0.74% to $85.82 per barrel.Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE surged by Rs 84,003 lakh crore to Rs 284.64 lakh crore. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,028 stocks gained, 1,494 declined and 143 remained unchanged.Mr Rupak De of LKP Securities said the current chart setup doesn’t indicate any directional move. Over the short term, the index is likely to move within the range of 17,950-18,400. He said a breakout on either side will confirm a directional move.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.