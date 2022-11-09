Market Watch: Nifty finds resistance around 18300

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Weak global cues apparently prompted benchmark indices to reverse their day’s gains to end today’s session in the red zone. Selling pressure was seen across all major sectors except banking and FMCG stocks.The 30-share Sensex ended 151 points lower at 61,033 while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended just above the 18,150 level.Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HUL, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were the top losers in today’s trading session, falling around 1-4%. L&T, Titan, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Nestle and TCS also settled lower.However, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Lab, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank ended the session with gains.Sectorally, the Nifty Realty dropped 1.37% and Nifty Healthcare declined 1.22%. While Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.73% and Smallcap50 0.77%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite plunged 0.56% and 0.53%, respectively, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.06%.The rupee surged for the third straight day against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by the dollar’s broad decline and equity inflows. The rupee ended at 81.4350 per dollar, up 0.6% from the 81.92 closing on Monday. While the Brent crude January futures fell 0.56% to $94.83 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,787 stocks declined, 1,734 gained and 113 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined by Rs 81,000 crore to Rs 283.92 lakh crore.Mr Rupak De of LKP Securities said Nifty has found resistance around 18300. A decisive move above 18300 may induce a rally towards 18600.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.