Market Watch: Nifty eyeing 18600-18700 levels in next few sessions

Amid favorable global cues, key equity indices reversed early losses and hit fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday led by banking, auto and financial stocks.The 30-share Sensex ended 249 points higher at 61,873, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at the 18,400 level.Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, SBI, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs, Asian Paints and Titan were the top performers in today's trading session, surging about 1-2.5%. Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC, NTPC and HDFC Bank also closed higher.On the other hand, ITC, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, HUL and TCS ended the session in the red zone.Sectorally, the Nifty Pvt Bank advanced 0.67% and Nifty Auto increased 0.64% while Nifty Metal and Nifty IT closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 ended flat.Asian markets today ended higher as investors brushed off a reverse on Wall Street and focused on signs of slowing inflation and China's moves to shore up its economy. On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.10%, China's Shanghai Composite rose 1.64% and South Korea's Kospi increased 0.23%.The Indian rupee closed higher as large corporate dollar outflows were countered by a softer greenback and a stronger Chinese yuan.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,841 stocks declined, 1,668 gained and 126 remained unchanged.The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2613%, lowest level since September 21, as easing inflation raised bets that the central bank will slow down its pace of policy tightening.Mr Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said the next upside targets to be watched around in the next few sessions are at 18600-18700 levels.