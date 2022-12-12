Market Watch: Nifty can consolidate in the range of 18300-18650

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Apprehensive of taking sides ahead of the US Fed meeting beginning tomorrow, traders remained non-reactive on Monday. The domestic equity market, as a consequence, ended flat today with Sensex ending 51 points lower at 62,130, while Nifty 50 settled 0.55 points higher.In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Infosys, Titan and Kotak Bank were the top losers, falling about 1-2%. Power Grid, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and HUL also closed lower.On the other hand, Tata Steel, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Labs, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and HDFC Bank closed with the gains.Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables fell 0.91% while Nifty IT declined 0.40%, while Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.49% and Smallcap50 increased 0.34%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.21%, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.67% and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.87%.The rupee weakened on Monday. It declined 0.32% to 82.53 per dollar, bouncing back from a near-82.75 level during the session. While the Brent crude February futures declined 0.62% to $75.61 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,816 stocks gained, 1,769 declined and 201 remained unchanged.Mr Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan said the overall structure shows that the Nifty can have a short term consolidation in the range of 18300-18650.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.