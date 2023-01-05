Market Watch: Momentum looks weak in near term

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Benchmark indices ended in the negative territory for the second straight day on Thursday in highly volatile trade, dragged down by banking, financial and IT stocks.The Nifty50 index closed 51 points or 0.28% lower at 17,992, while S&P BSE Sensex fell 304 points or 0.50% to settle at 60,353.From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards, falling over 7%. ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank also closed with losses. However, ITC, HUL, NTPC, M&M, Nestle and L&T closed with gains.Sector-wise, the Nifty Financial Services fell 1.18% and Nifty Bank 0.81%. While metal, auto, pharma, realty, oil & gas and FMCG stocks closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.72% and Smallcap50 ended flat.The Nikkei ended the day up 0.4%, China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.9%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%.The rupee strengthened 0.31% versus the dollar, and quoted at 82.52 per US currency, buoyed by an uptick in most Asian currencies and a further decline in oil prices.Brent crude was up $1.22, or 1.6%, to $79.06 a barrel at 0922 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.02, or 1.4%, to $73.86.Analysts said the daily momentum indicator was in a bearish crossover, suggesting weak price momentum in the near term.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.