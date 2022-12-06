Market Watch: Investors on sidelines ahead of RBI policy decision

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.A slew of factors including RBI’s monetary policy outcome tomorrow, a weak Indian rupee and renewed concerns over policy tightening by the Fed pushed Sensex 208 points lower on Tuesday while Nifty ended below the 18,650-mark. Barring PSU banks and FMCG stocks, selling was seen across sectors.Rate-sensitive stocks were in focus as the RBI is expected to hike repo rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday. Nifty Bank ended 0.45% lower while Nifty Auto was down by 0.26% and the realty index lost 0.7%.Nifty IT, which is 2022’s worst sectoral performer, was the weakest of the lot, losing 1.45% with LTIMintree and Persistent down around 3% each.The Indian rupee weakened 1.01% to 82.6150 per dollar to mark its worst trading session in more than two-months amid chatter of corporate dollar outflows.In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.46% lower and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.16% down.European and Asian markets were both trading down as fresh worries that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more than anticipated eclipsed rising confidence regarding China’s economic reforms.Among Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 ended 0.24% higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.4%.Mr Rupak De of LKP Securities said investors mostly remained on the sidelines as they preferred waiting for the RBI monetary policy announcement. He said the trend may remain sideways as long as the index remains within the bands of 18600-18800.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.