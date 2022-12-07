Market Watch: 18,500 key level to watch out for

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Following RBI’s 35 basis point rate hike and hawkish stance to bring inflation down, Sensex ended 216 points lower while the Nifty ended below 18,600 mark. Global cues weren’t supportive of bulls either. Today was the third straight day of losses for the Nifty.Shares of heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) were the biggest drag on both Sensex and Nifty, ending 1.4% lower at Rs 2,649.9 on the BSE.Barring FMCG and PSU bank stocks, all sectors ended in the red zone with media and realty counters among top losers. Rate-sensitive Nifty Auto also ended 0.8% lower with MRF and Tata Motors featuring in the top losers’ pack.Investors dumped realty and automobile stocks on worries that higher EMI outgo post the RBI’s repo rate hike could dent demand going ahead.Within the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, HUL and L&T were among the top gainers, rallying between 1.5 and 2% each. On the other hand, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and RIL were among the top drags.The weakness was evident across segments as Nifty Smallcap250 ended 0.39% lower and Nifty Midcap100 lost 0.58% of its value.PSU banks, however, defied the grim mood on Dalal Street as at least six stocks from the pack hit fresh 52-week highs during the day.Equities in most emerging Asian markets fell on fears of impact on global economic growth from aggressive US Fed rate hikes.Mr Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan said 18500 will be the key level to watch out for. If that is breached on a closing basis then the index will get into a short term consolidation.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.