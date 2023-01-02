Market Watch: 18,250 would be the fresh breakout level to watch out for

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.After opening flat, Indian equity indices closed higher on the first trading day of 2023, led by an uptick in banking, financial and IT stocks. Metal stocks were the top gainers following reports of China raising export duties to support their domestic demand, which is positive for India. The Nifty50 index closed 92 points or 0.51% higher at 18,197, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 327 or 0.54% to 61,167.From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel was the top gainer, rising about 6%. Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, M&M Reliance, NTPC and Infosys also closed with gains.On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Nestle and HUL closed with cuts. Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains, with metals and high-weightage financials rising 2.43% and 0.49%, respectively.The Nifty Realty surged 1%. Auto, banks, oil & gas, FMCG and IT stocks also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 increased 0.80% and 1.02%, respectively.Financial markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan were closed today on the account of a public holiday. Wall Street would also remain shut today.The Indian rupee closed largely unchanged against the US currency in thin volume on Monday as the New Year holiday in several markets made for lacklustre trade. The rupee ended at 82.73 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.72.Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE surged by Rs 1.47 lakh crore to Rs 283.85 lakh crore.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,304 stocks gained, 1,304 declined and 180 remained unchanged.Mr Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said 18,250 would be the fresh breakout level to watch out for, and above the same it could move up to 18,350-18,400. On the flip side, below 18,100, there is a strong possibility of a quick intraday correction.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.