Market Trading Guide: UltraTech Cement among 4 stock recommendations for Monday

Amid worsening global sentiment, Indian indices tumbled sharply on Friday. Nifty slid below 17,800 level and Nifty Midcap 100 was down by 4%.”A sea of red engulfed markets today with multiple headwinds deterring investors and such was the damage across sectoral indices that they literally waited for markets to shut for the day. The sheer speed with which the Sensex came back below 60K today clearly reflected the mood to be in cash with several participants facing margin calls due to marked-to-market losses,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Monday: