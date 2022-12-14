?Market Trading Guide: SBI, NTPC among 6 stock recommendations for Thursday

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Wednesday, extending the previous day’s rally amid lower level of inflation on the domestic front and better-than-expected inflation readings from the US.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145 points to settle at 62,678. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.30 points to end at 18,660.“Nifty remained range-bound following a start with an upside gap. On the higher end, however, it failed to move beyond the resistance of 18,700. The trend remains positive as long as it holds above 18,500. On the higher end, the directional up move may come above 18,700 only. Till then, Nifty may remain within the range of 18,500-18,700,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Thursday: