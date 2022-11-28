Market Trading Guide: Reliance Industries among 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Indian equity markets rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday, with both benchmark indices scaling fresh record highs. The BSE Sensex ended 211 points higher at 62,505, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,550 level.“On the daily chart, Nifty has averted a bearish reversal by failing a hanging man pattern formation. The momentum indicator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising, suggesting a rise in ongoing bullish momentum. The short-term trend looks positive. On the lower end, support is placed at 18,400. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 18,616/18,800,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday: