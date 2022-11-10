?Market Trading Guide: New India Assurance among 3 stock recommendations for Friday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times10 Nov 2022, 09:44 PM ISTIndian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by auto and metal companies, as investors braced for crucial US inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hikes. The Nifty closed 0.71% lower to 18,028, while the Sensex fell 0.69% to 60,613.70.“After a gap down start, Nifty remained beneath levels of 18,100 eventually. The index formed lower high and lower low, with 80% of its components settling in red. Nifty’s recent throwback ensures immediate hurdle near 18300, while sustenance below 18,000 could drag the index lower till 17,850,” said Amit Trivedi, CMT, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities.Here are the stock recommendations for Friday:

New India Assurance: Buy
Target price: Rs 108

Stop loss: Rs 98.2After a long bearish trend, the stock has formed a Double Bottom Pattern and given a breakout with spurt volume . The price settled just above the 200 SMA, confirming the trend change. On a daily time frame, the RSI indicator also traded above 70 levels, indicating bullish strength. In the last trading session, the price witnessed a healthy correction after a bullish move, indicating ready for the next bullish move.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head-Bonanza Portfolio)

Jubilant Ingrevia: Buy
Target price: Rs 601

Stop loss: Rs 562The stock has given a breakout of the Cup and Handle Pattern with a bullish candlestick, indicating an upward direction in the stock for short to medium term. The price is trading above the 21 Exponential Moving Averages, indicating a positive trend. In addition, the Technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the cloud, which shows a positive trend in the counter.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head-Bonanza Portfolio)

Shipping Corporation of India
Buy near: Rs 132

Stop loss: Rs 127

Stop loss: Rs 127

Target: Rs 142
With a sustained move above key averages, the stock has been trending up; positive follow-up action would mean a shift of range on the upside.(Amit Trivedi, CMT, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

