market trading guide: l&t among 4 stock recommendations for thursday

The BSE Sensex tumbled for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points and lowered the country’s GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for the current fiscal due to continued geopolitical tensions and tightening of global financial conditions. The 30-share BSE benchmark ended 216 points lower at 62,410.68. Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 82 points to 18,561..The central bank also said it remains focussed on bringing down inflation that has stayed above the comfort zone for 10 straight months.“For the fourth consecutive session, we witnessed lower lows in our domestic markets. The index NIFTY spot has been breaching previous day’s lows and this indicates weakness. The support of 18,600 has already been breached and we are witnessing a breakdown from the rising trend line in NIFTY index. Thus in the coming sessions, we might witness further downside towards 18,400-18,200 levels,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Thursday: