Market Trading Guide: L&T among 4 stock recommendations for Monday

Equity benchmark indices ended Friday’s session lower after weak November mutual fund data prompted profit-booking. Nifty ended below 18,500, while Bank Nifty ended with minor gains. Broader markets also performed relatively better, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping by 0.4%.“Nifty failed to surpass the crucial resistance of 18730 and plunged more than 250 points from the early morning high of 18664. From the day’s low, Nifty recovered more than 100 points towards the end. At close, Nifty was down 0.6% or 113 points at 18496. IT stocks tumbled post caution sounded by HCL Tech management,” Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Monday: