Market Trading Guide: IRCTC among 4 stock recommendations for Thursday

November 2, 2022
Alexander Graham
Market Trading Guide: IRCTC among 4 stock recommendations for Thursday – ?Stock Ideas | The Economic Times

Indian equity markets closed in the red on Wednesday, dragged by the IT, telecommunications and realty stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. S&P BSE Sensex fell 215 points to settle at 60,906 while Nifty50 closed below the 18,100 level.

“The undertone remains bullish and once the index breaks above 18,200 it will witness a sharp short covering on the upside towards the 18,500-18,800 levels. The lower-end support stands at the 17,950-17,800 zone, which will act as a cushion on the downside,” Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Here are 4 stock recommendations for Thursday:

?Buy Shipping Corporation of India at Rs 131.45-132.2

Target Price: Rs 144
Stop Loss: Rs 126

On a daily chart, SCI is classically moving in a well-channelized manner. The price has respected the channel’s upper and lower trend line every time it has touched. The price is trading above the 21-day exponential moving average, which indicates a positive trend. In addition, the technical Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion line and baseline, which shows a positive trend in the counter.

(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

?Buy ABB India at Rs 3,160-3,170.85

Target Price: Rs 3,350
Stop Loss: Rs 3,095

On the daily chart, after a strong bullish move, ABB has now consolidated just below the prior supply zone, indicating a bullish move possible in the counter. The price is trading above the 50-day exponential moving average, which indicates a positive trend. In addition, the technical Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion line and baseline, which shows a positive trend in the counter.

(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

?Buy Bata at Rs 1,850

Target Price: Rs 1,900-1,920
Stop Loss: Rs 1,800

Bata India, after a recent correction, is showing signs of a trend reversal on the daily chart. The stock has completed its down move and has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart with rising volumes. The lower-end support is visible at the 1,820-1,800 zone and the upside visible targets are 1,900-1,920.

(Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities)

Buy IRCTC at Rs 750
Target Price: Rs 770-785
Stop Loss: Rs 730

The stock has given a consolidation breakout on the daily chart with rising volumes confirming the breakout in the stock. Momentum oscillator RSI has given a positive crossover on the daily chart, which confirms the buy signal as well. The lower base of 730 will act as a cushion and the upside visible targets are 785.

(Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

