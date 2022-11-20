Market Trading Guide: Infosys among 4 stock recommendations for Monday

Target Price: Rs 440

Stop Loss: Rs 370On the daily chart, the stock has moved up sharply after forming a base. The breakout candle was backed by a surge in volume, suggesting broad participation. Besides, the price has moved above the 200DEMA on the daily chart.(Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities)

