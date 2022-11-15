?Market Trading Guide: HDFC Life among 4 stock recommendations for Wednesday – Stock Picks | The Economic TimesUpdated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:05 PM ISTBenchmark equity indices closed higher on Tuesday, led by banking, auto and financial stocks. S&P BSE Sensex rose 249 points to settle at 61,873 while Nifty50 closed above the 18,400 level.“The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and the upside momentum seems to have picked up after a range movement. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,600-18,700 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 18,300,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Wednesday:

Buy Lodha at Rs 993Target Price: Rs 1,042

Stop Loss: 960After a long bearish trend, now the stock finds the support of the upward trend line. The price has reversed from the lower Bollinger Band with Bullish Engulfing candlesticks and settled just above the 21 EMA, indicating bullish strength. The indicator MACD also suggested a positive crossover, confirming a long position.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)
Buy Hudco at Rs 42.10Target Price: Rs 46

Stop Loss: Rs 39.80The stock has given a breakout of the Flag and Pole Pattern with a bullish candlestick, which indicates an upward direction in the stock for the short- to medium-term. The price is trading above the 21 EMA, which indicates a positive trend. In addition, technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the cloud, which shows a positive trend in the counter.(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

Buy Gujarat Gas near Rs 510Target Price: Rs 553

Stop Loss: Rs 490The series of ascending bottoms remains intact. After losing 10% off the recent high, the stock found renewed buying interest. Positive follow-up action to the tall bullish candle is likely to resume its upward trajectory.(Amit Trivedi, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)
Sell HDFC Life November futures near Rs 537-540Target Price: Rs 500

Stop Loss: Rs 553Forming multiple peaks near Rs550, the stock turned lower. A sustained move below key averages is expected to keep the near-term structure negative.(Amit Trivedi, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)