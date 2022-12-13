Market Trading Guide: HDFC Bank among 6 stock recommendations for Wednesday

Equity benchmark Sensex notched up smart gains on Tuesday after a two-day losing run as investors accumulated IT, finance and energy stocks in the wake of encouraging retail inflation data. After a subdued opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum as the session progressed to close 402.73 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 62,533.30.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.85 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 18,608.“Nifty is witnessing a minor bounce back within the short-term consolidation. On December 12, the index had taken support near 18350 & hereon, the index has taken an intermediate leap. On the way up, it crossed a falling trendline but halted near the hourly upper Bollinger Band. Also, the daily chart shows that the index has moved up to retest the lower channel line after the recent channel breakdown,” Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Wednesday: